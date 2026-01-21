The Los Angeles Chargers are closing in on former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator. The Chargers fired Greg Roman after the Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots. Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh is going all out for the new offensive coordinator.

According to Dianna Russini, the deal is done, and he has told other teams he will be taking the OC job in LA.

“McDaniel has told coaches in the NFL he is moving west and taking the job to coach Justin Herbert. Tampa and Philly had him as a top candidate.”

Other reports have shown that McDaniel is still in play to be the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. However, McDaniel just finished up his interview in LA with the Bolts, and it seems that he will be staying there and becoming the new coach for Justin Herbert. McDaniel also told the Browns earlier on Tuesday that he would be withdrawing his candidacy to be the head coach. There were smoke signals before the meeting with the Bolts.

Harbaugh recently expressed his desire for the new offensive coordinator. He wanted a veteran play caller, and he is getting one. McDaniel has had a lot of success in his career, coaching some elite offenses. While things did not work out for him and the Dolphins, he is going to be a key piece in the success of the future of the Chargers.

While it seems that McDaniel to the Chargers is going to happen, stay tuned for more information about the contract length and numbers. There is a good chance the Chargers gave McDaniel an offer he could not pass up.