In the NFL, narrative arcs are everything. Just look at the career revivals of Sam Darnold and Mac Jones. Now, it seems Tyreek Hill believes the next great reclamation project should happen with the Los Angeles Chargers

The “Cheetah” took to X recently to weigh in on a buzzing rumor regarding Zach Wilson. The former No. 2 overall pick reportedly wants to land with a team where he can sit, learn, and develop, much like other high-profile “busts” who found second lives elsewhere. Hill gave it a full-blown endorsement.

“Zach is a great QB plus locker mate with more time with Mike who knows,” Hill posted, hinting that Mike McDaniel’s offensive wizardry could be the missing ingredient for Wilson.

It is a bold take, but Hill has seen Wilson up close. Since joining the Dolphins via trade from the Denver Broncos last year, Wilson has largely operated in the shadows. His 2025 campaign didn't jump off the stat sheet, as he served primarily in a backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa.

In limited action during the 2025 season, Wilson completed 18 of 28 passes for 210 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. While those numbers are modest, Hill’s comment suggests that Wilson’s value in the locker room and his chemistry with the scheme are higher than the public realizes.

The logic holds some water. We’ve seen Mike McDaniel turn the Dolphins into an offensive juggernaut, helping Tagovailoa lead the league in passing yards in recent years. If Wilson, who still possesses the elite arm talent that made him a top pick for the New York Jets, can fully absorb McDaniel’s system, the “Darnold blueprint” might actually work in Los Angeles, where McDaniel is rumored to have taken up the position of Offensive Coordinator.

With the 2026 NFL free agency period looming, the Dolphins have a decision to make. Do they stick with Wilson as a developmental project, or let another team take a flyer on him? If it were up to the league's most dangerous wide receiver, Wilson isn't going anywhere.