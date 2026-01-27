The Los Angeles Chargers formally added Mike McDaniel to their coaching staff this week, hiring the former Miami Dolphins head coach as offensive coordinator in a move aimed at building continuity and structure under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

McDaniel joins the Chargers after a four-year run in Miami that ended earlier this offseason. He compiled a 35-33 regular-season record with the Dolphins, reaching the playoffs in each of his first two seasons before Miami missed the postseason in back-to-back years. The Dolphins finished 7-10 in 2025 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season, prompting the organization to move on as part of a broader reset.

Now in Los Angeles, McDaniel steps into a defined role alongside Harbaugh, whom the Chargers hired to lead the franchise following their own postseason disappointment. McDaniel spoke about the personal and professional value of the partnership in an interview with Alex Insdorf of Bolt Breakdowns.

“Selfishly, I think the end result will be me being a better coach, better father, and better husband — and I think those things go hand in hand with how you’re working professionally,” McDaniel said.

Chargers offense seeks efficiency boost under Mike McDaniel

The Chargers are coming off an 11-6 season in which they showed balance offensively but struggled to consistently convert production into points. Los Angeles ranked 12th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 333.8 yards per game. The unit generated 212.2 passing yards per contest and 121.6 rushing yards but finished 20th in scoring at 21.6 points per game.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs as a wild-card team but saw its season end with a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots. New England went on to win the AFC and is set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 in San Francisco. The defeat underscored the need for greater efficiency and adaptability on offense, an area McDaniel is expected to address.

McDaniel built his reputation as an innovative offensive mind during his time with the Dolphins, particularly in designing schemes that emphasized speed, spacing, and quarterback-friendly concepts. His return to a coordinator role places him in a collaborative environment with Harbaugh, whose teams have historically emphasized structure, physicality, and situational discipline.

For McDaniel, the Chargers opportunity represents a reset of his own. After navigating the pressures of a head coaching role in Miami, he now joins an established program with clear leadership at the top. For Los Angeles, the hire signals an effort to maximize its offensive talent while aligning with Harbaugh’s broader vision as the franchise looks to take a step forward in 2026.