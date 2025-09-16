The breakout Quentin Johnston season that many Los Angeles Chargers fans have been waiting for may have finally arrived. The former TCU Horned Frogs star wide receiver is off to a sensational start to his third year in the NFL.

Johnston torched the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs for 79 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches and seven targets in Los Angeles' 27-21 win at home in Week 1. He carried over that form into Week 2's edition of Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, as he came up with 71 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches and seven targets, helping Los Angeles score a 20-9 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

Thanks to his hot start in 2025, Johnston managed to become the first Chargers player since former Bolts star tight end Antonio Gates to pull off a particularly impressive touchdown feat.

“Quentin Johnston is the first Chargers player with 3 receiving TDs in the team's first two games of a season since tight end Antonio Gates in 2014,” shared Jeremy Fowler of ESPN in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnston led the Chargers with eight touchdowns in 2024, but his first two years in the league still underwhelmed many. With Ladd McConkey widely viewed as a top threat downfield in the Chargers' passing attack, Johnston, through his play in two games thus far this season, reminded everyone that he's someone capable of making noise on offense as well.

With Johnston, McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen making up the core of quarterback Justin Herbert's downfield targets, the Chargers have an exciting mix of youth and experience in their passing game. Hebert had 242 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions against the Raiders, while completing 19 of 27 throws. McConkey had 48 receiving yards on five catches, while Allen racked up 61 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Johnston, who was selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chargers, will look to sustain his form and make a big difference again on offense for Los Angeles in Week 3's matchup versus the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.