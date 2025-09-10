Los Angeles Chargers fans expected second-year receiver Ladd McConkey to lead their offense in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, it was third-year wideout Quentin Johnston who emerged as Justin Herbert's go-to target, recording a team-high 79 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.

Previously labeled as a bust, Johnston has quietly emerged as a valuable No. 2 receiver in Jim Harbaugh's offense. Nobody is happier for Johnston's hot start than Herbert, who has been with him every step of the way.

“I think [Quentin Johnston is] another guy that gets a game ball,” Herbert told FOX Sports' Mark Sanchez. “He had two huge touchdowns, made a whole bunch of plays, and just looked fast out there. He was playing fast, free, relaxed… I think in year two of the offense, [he] understands it better, and he's playing confident… I'm so happy for him; he's put in so much work these past couple of years. He had a really good year last year as well. I think he caught eight touchdowns and had a whole bunch of yards. I think he's only going to get better.”

"I'm so happy for him." Justin Herbert has high praise for his wideout Quentin Johnston after Week 1 and gives him a game ball pic.twitter.com/9H5killAbu — NFL on FOX Presents: Rearview (@FOXNFLRearview) September 10, 2025

Johnston hauled in five of his seven targets in Week 1. He has always been a focal point of the Chargers' offense, but he seemed to be the pass-catcher that Herbert was looking for whenever he was in trouble or needed a big play.

After putting up just 431 receiving yards as a rookie, Johnston improved to 711 receiving yards in 2024. He also got off to a quick start in year two, catching three touchdowns in the Chargers' first three games of the 2024 season.

Justin Herbert, Chargers expect more from Quentin Johnston

The Week 1 game against the Chiefs was a welcome sight for the Chargers' offense, with Johnston and McConkey combining for 153 receiving yards. While McConkey emerged as Herbert's top receiver in 2024, the team lacked a consistent No. 2 target, which it hopes Johnston can be in 2025.

Despite his improvement, Johnston's role in the starting lineup was somewhat in danger in the offseason. The Chargers selected dynamic prospect Tre Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, before signing veteran Keenan Allen late in the summer.

Allen led the team with seven catches in Week 1, but Johnston clearly has a leg up over Harris. Johnston's talent has never been in doubt, but consistency has been his Achilles heel. He gets another chance to prove himself in another prime-time game in Week 2 against the new-look Las Vegas Raiders.