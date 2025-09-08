Everyone remembers the infamous Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, and Los Angeles Chargers star Teair Tart did something similar to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan compared the moments. Tart took to Instagram to seemingly take a shot at Kelce and Taylor Swift, his fiancée. “I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…” he wrote.

“Will Smith’d the shit outta Trav,” Lewan commented.

Why did Chargers player Teair Tart slap Travis Kelce?

During the Chargers and Chiefs' Week 1 game, Tart and Kelce had a heated exchange. It happened during the Chiefs' first touchdown drive of the game.

Kelce was blocking Tart while quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled, and it took a turn. Kelce shoved Tart, who then swung at the 10-time Pro Bowler, landing a right-hand hook on the tight end.

Article Continues Below

Ultimately, Tart's actions resulted in a 15-year penalty against the Chargers. However, Tart was not ejected from the game. He made crucial plays later in the game, deflecting several of Mahomes' passes.

Kelce also had a fine game, rebounding from his lackluster Super Bowl 59 performance. He scored a 37-yard touchdown that gave the Chiefs life.

The Chargers would go on to beat the Chiefs. While things got heated, it ultimately worked out for the Chargers this time around. The rivalry between Kelce and Tart will be a situation to monitor.

They will play again later in the year. The two teams will next play in Week 15, which could be a crucial game for both teams as the playoffs approach.

Tart is in the midst of his second season with the Chargers. Previously, he played with Lewan on the Titans after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He played in all 17 games in 2024. Tart had 29 total tackles (15 solo, 14 assists), one sack, and a forced fumble. Additionally, he had an interception against the Arizona Cardinals.