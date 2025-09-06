The Los Angeles Chargers started their 2025 season with a statement win in Brazil. Justin Herbert had a near-perfect night to guide his team to a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. One moment that stole the show was when Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart took a swing at Travis Kelce. After the game, Tart took a shot at Kelce and his new fiancé, Taylor Swift.

Tart leave his mark on the game as a whole, batting down passes from Patrick Mahomes and leading Los Angeles in the trenches. However, the defender picked up a penalty when he shoved Kelce in the helmet after the two got personal in the second half. The moment made the rounds on social media as fans reacted to the fiery moment between the two athletes.

They caught the Tart slap on Travis Kelce on hot mic #Chargers #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/oW4rpBzvmM — Jason Dill (@TRICHERATOPS_) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the penalty, the Chargers were able to squeak out a win over an AFC West rival. Los Angeles got mentorship from a surprising place and put together a stellar performance offensively to take the Chiefs down. However, Tart was not done having fun with Kelce, even when the game was over. Late Friday night, Tart took a shot at him and Swift on his social media page.

Teair Tart on IG: “I’m too swift with it even in Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/ZWoyjval47 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 6, 2025

Tart is one of many NFL players who reacted to Kelce and Swift's engagement. The powerhouse couple dominated social media around the world when they made the announcement. While the Chiefs' tight end found his way into the end zone during the game, Tart and the Chargers had the final laugh. Now, both teams head into Week 2 with differing levels of confidence.

Tart and Los Angeles are a popular dark horse pick in the AFC this season. If Jim Harbaugh can continue molding a young Chargers roster, the sky's the limit. Winning against Kansas City in Brazil is a great start, and Tart made sure to enjoy the victory and have his moment in the spotlight.