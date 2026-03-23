The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 offseason with a glaring hole on their defensive front, and despite a busy free agency period, they've left the most critical position largely unresolved. Edge rusher remains the biggest need heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and with pick No. 22 in hand, Jim Harbaugh and GM Tom Telesco must make it count.

Let's be blunt. The Chargers didn't just lose a pass rusher this offseason, they lost the engine of their entire defensive structure. Odafe Oweh, who emerged as one of the most dynamic edge threats in the AFC last season, signed a massive four-year deal worth up to $100 million with the Washington Commanders, leaving Los Angeles without its most explosive rusher.

The Chargers did manage to re-sign the veteran Khalil Mack, but at this stage of Mack's career, he's a rotation piece and a locker room presence, not a long-term franchise cornerstone. There was no significant replacement added for Oweh in free agency, no splash signing that addressed the void, and no depth addition that credibly moves the needle. The edge room as currently constructed is thin, aging, and incomplete.

This isn't a secondary concern. Under Harbaugh's defensive philosophy — and now with first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary calling the shots — having three legitimate edge rushers who can rotate and create pressure in multiple package sets is not a luxury; it's a necessity. Oweh's departure doesn't just cost the Chargers a standout player — it dismantles the three-edge rusher packages that made their defensive front so dynamic last year. One veteran on his last legs and a collection of unproven depth pieces will not cut it against the AFC's elite offenses.

The Draft Is the Answer and the Class Is Deep

Here's the good news for Chargers fans: the 2026 edge rusher class is arguably the deepest in recent memory. From potential top-five picks to legitimate first-round talents that could slip into the 20s, Los Angeles finds itself in an enviable position, a position of need, yes, but also a position of opportunity.

The conversation starts at the top of this class with prospects like Rueben Bain Jr., T.J. Parker, and Keldric Faulk, all of whom have been generating serious buzz throughout the pre-draft process. While the elite names at the position will almost certainly be off the board well before pick 22, the Chargers' slot puts them in prime position to land a high-ceiling rusher who may have slipped for one reason or another.

Who's Available at Pick 22?

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This is where the Chargers have real options. Several edge prospects have been directly linked to the 22nd pick in various analyst projections and mock drafts.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn stands 6'6″ and 276 pounds and has been specifically predicted to be the Chargers' selection at No. 22 by multiple draft analysts. He is a power-first rusher with a diverse pass rush toolkit, exactly the type of versatile defensive end that O'Leary's scheme can deploy in multiple alignments. His size and motor fit the physical profile Harbaugh covets up front.

T.J. Parker, Clemson has been highlighted as a “nice fit” for the Chargers at the edge rusher position and is considered a first-round caliber prospect who could realistically be available in the 20s. Parker's burst off the line and his ability to win with both speed and leverage make him an ideal candidate to eventually replace Mack's role while growing into a starter.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State is another name worth watching, a 268-pound base end who profiles as a strong run defender first with elite acceleration metrics tracked through in-game data. He fits the physical, assignment-sound style that Harbaugh's defenses demand and brings the kind of athleticism that translates quickly at the NFL level.

R. Mason Thomas, Oklahoma is the wildcard, undersized at 6'2″ and 249 pounds, but with an explosive first step, elite flexibility, and borderline first-round talent, he could represent tremendous value at 22 if medical concerns push him down boards.

The Chargers failed to solve this problem in free agency. That failure now puts everything on April. With the depth of this edge class and a pick at No. 22, there's no excuse not to walk out of the first round with a legitimate building block off the edge. The window with Justin Herbert is open, and pass rushers win in the playoffs.