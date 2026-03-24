The Los Angeles Chargers only brought in a few external players in 2026 NFL free agency, but they were crucial ones, especially along the offensive line. They also retained a lot of their own players for another run at the postseason. Where does the team go from here? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Chargers may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 22: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

With Cole Strange and Tyler Biadasz bolstering the offensive line, the Chargers can now go in one of several directions with their first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite bringing in Dalvin Tomlinson at defensive tackle, that is still an area of need, as stopping the run is priority No. 1 on any Jim Harbaugh-coached defense.

Just like in ClutchPoints’ most recent mock draft, the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator has the Chargers taking Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald in Round 1. McDonald is a one-man wrecking crew against the run game and will instantly make a team better in that area.

Right now, McDonald may only be a two-down player in the NFL, but the 6-foot-2, 326-pounder does have some potential to improve as a pass rusher as well. If he does, McDonald could go from an elite run-stuffer to a Vince Wilfork, Haloti Ngata-type all-around difference-maker.

Round 2, Pick 55: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Khalil Mack is now 35 years old, and his sack totals have dropped each of the past two seasons. While it’s good the Chargers are bringing him back for one more go, they need to find an heir apparent to pair with Tuli Tuipulotu, coming off his breakout 13.0-sack campaign.

Malachi Lawrence is a small school pass rusher rising up draft boards as more teams get a look at his traits and production. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound UCF product has explosive athleticism and a wide array of pass rush moves. Lawrence had good production, too, putting up 19.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for a loss in his three seasons as a starter in college.

There’s talk of Lawrence sneaking into the late first round, as every team needs more pass rush help, so if the Chargers can get him in the second, it would be a steal.

Round 3, Pick 86: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

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Another NFL draft season, another round of rumors that Jim Harbaugh is in love with one or more of his former Michigan players. Rayshaun Benny is a 6-foot-3, 298-pound defensive tackle with scheme versatility. He can line up in multiple spots along the interior of the defensive line and contribute in several areas.

Benny is not an explosive playmaker, nor does he have a ton of upside. However, he can be a solid rotational D-lineman in the pros, and no one knows this better than the man who recruited him out of high school.

Round 4, Pick 123: WR Eric McAlister, TCU

The Chargers are always on the hunt for more weapons for Justin Herbert, and taking a few swings at wide receiver on Day 3 makes a lot of sense. First up is Eric McAlister, who would reunite with his former Horned Frogs teammate, Quentin Johnston.

McAlister is a 6-foot-4 deep threat who has excellent straight-line speed and can go up and win contested catch battles if he can’t burn his DB off the line. Right now, he’s a bit of a one-trick pony, but it’s a pretty good trick with Herbert’s rocket arm.

Round 6, Pick 204: WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

On the opposite end of the WR spectrum, you have Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound pass-catcher is an intricate route runner underneath. His biggest value, though, is as a kick returner. Wetjen is incredibly elusive with the ball in his hands, and his four punt and two kick return touchdowns at Iowa set a school record. Not a bad skillset to invest in with a sixth-round pick.