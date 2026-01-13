The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of big-name stars on their team. Justin Herbert is one of the most productive quarterbacks through six seasons ever, the team's receiving corps was much improved, and although the duo wasn't healthy this year, Rayshawn Slater and Joe Alt form an incredible offensive tackle combination. The defense has stars, too. Most notably, Derwin James is a playmaker. However, the Chargers haven't been able to get over the hump and find playoff success.

Injuries have played a part in this, but the Chargers need to make the moves in the offseason to take the next step forward as a franchise. Organizational change has already begun with the firing of offensive coordinator Greg Roman, but the 2026 NFL Draft will be a time to improve the roster. After being eliminated from the playoffs, the Chargers are locked into the 22nd pick in the first round. So, which players are perfect fits that the Chargers should target?

Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

Spencer Fano is listed primarily as an offensive tackle, which, at first glance, would make his fit with the Chargers questionable. Tackle issues were a major problem for the Chargers this season, but both Slater and Alt should be back at full strength, forming one of the best tackle duos in the league next season.

Some scouts think Fano's short arm length will lead to him becoming an offensive guard. Los Angeles needs help in the interior of their offensive line, too, and Fano can be a day-one contributor. Additionally, Slater and Alt's injury-riddled 2025 seasons might have the Chargers concerned that they need an insurance policy.

Fano's positional versatility would ensure Herbert stays upright and that first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton can remain healthy in year two.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

In addition to needing help in the trenches on offense, the Chargers need more size inside on defense. Kayden McDonald is one of the best defensive tackles in this class, and he'd be a great fit for the Chargers. McDonald was not in the eye of the draft world coming into the year, but the Ohio State defensive tackle was quite productive as a junior.

The 326-pounder combines the use of elite speed and strength, which led to 9.5 tackles for a loss. McDonald can both get after the quarterback and stuff the run. Jim Harbaugh wants his teams to win inside, and McDonald would drastically improve the Chargers' front seven.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

While McDonald would help the defensive interior, T.J. Parker could supply an improvement along the edge. Tuli Tuipulotu had 13 sacks last season, but he could use a new pass rushing partner because Khalil Mack is destined for free agency. That is, if Mack doesn't decide to just hang up the cleats.

Parker took a step back as a junior, but some scouts still look at his 2024 tape and see one of the top prospects in this draft class. As a sophomore, the Clemson product had 19.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. He also forced six fumbles. Parker has game-wreaking potential, but a down season may allow him to fall into the Chargers' laps. If he does, he could still become a superstar and end up as a draft-day steal.

The Chargers have plenty of talented skill players, but Harbaugh wants the team to dominate inside. If they are to do so, they will need to target Fano, McDonald, and Parker in the 2026 NFL Draft.