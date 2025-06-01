The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a respectable 10-7 campaign and a Wild Card appearance. Ealy in the offseason, they faced difficult questions about the present and future. Would they continue to build around their veteran core, or begin a soft reset to gear up for life after Matthew Stafford? For much of the offseason, the answer was unclear. Trade rumors swirled around Stafford’s future in Los Angeles.

But when the dust settled, the Rams sent a loud and clear message: they're still very much in win-now mode.

Doubling Down on Contention

Instead of dealing Stafford, the Rams locked up their franchise quarterback with a contract extension. It reaffirmed their commitment to compete at a high level while their 36-year-old signal caller remains effective. To bolster Stafford’s arsenal, the front office made a bold move. They acquired All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to replace longtime star Cooper Kupp. Adams, even at 32, remains one of the league’s premier receivers. He gives Sean McVay’s offense the dynamic threat it lacked for much of 2024.

On the defensive side, the Rams worked to address last season’s vulnerabilities. They quietly signed veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford. Sure, he may not have grabbed headlines. However, he brings much-needed stability to a front seven that ranked 23rd in rush defense success rate last year. Though they lost Michael Hoecht in free agency, the Rams' pass rush remains a strength. They are led by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young.

The 2025 draft class didn’t generate widespread buzz, too. Still, it delivered intriguing pieces that fit McVay’s system. Most notably, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round after trading back from pick No. 26 to No. 46. Ferguson brings the kind of positional versatility McVay loves to exploit. Additionally, they added linebacker Chris Paul Jr. He projects as a developmental prospect with long-term starter potential. However, one area that remains concerning is the cornerback room. That largely remains unchanged outside of retaining Ahkello Witherspoon. It's a major gamble for a defense that struggled against the pass in 2024.

Here we'll try to look at the Los Angeles Rams rookie who really stood out the most during the team's 2025 minicamp.

The Early Standout

Yes, much of the spotlight has remained fixed on Stafford and Adams. However, one rookie quietly stole the show during the Rams’ 2025 rookie minicamp: Terrance Ferguson. The athletic tight end out of Oregon is already turning heads within the organization. This includes impressing head coach Sean McVay with both his physical tools and his mental preparation.

The Rams were deliberate in targeting Ferguson after trading back 20 spots. They viewed him as an ideal fit for McVay’s complex offensive scheme. He stands 6'5 with excellent speed and soft hands. As such, Ferguson offers a unique blend of size and athleticism that gives Stafford yet another mismatch option in the passing game. Even in the early, non-contact portions of OTAs, Ferguson’s natural receiving ability has been on full display.

“Terrance has been good,” McVay said after the team’s first full 11-on-11 session of the offseason. “He’s been really attentive in meetings and got a good feel for what we’re asking. It’s early, but so far, so good.”

Building Chemistry with Stafford

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Rams is how quickly Ferguson has begun developing chemistry with Stafford. During a light warm-up captured by Rams radio announcer JB Long, Stafford hit Ferguson on a sharp timing route where the rookie had to fully extend to secure a tough catch. Yes, the clip was short. Still, it offered a glimpse into Ferguson’s natural hands and body control, traits that made him such a productive pass-catcher at Oregon.

Ferguson leaves Eugene with the school’s tight end records for receptions (134) and touchdowns (16). Those demonstrated his knack for consistently finding the soft spots in coverage and creating separation. Note that Stafford had monitored Ferguson from afar during the college season. He has expressed excitement about what the young tight end can bring to the offense.

“Watching him last year, you could see he’s got a real feel for the position,” Stafford said. “He knows how to get open, and that’s going to translate here.”

McVay’s Tight End Factory

Sean McVay has long been known for getting creative with his tight ends. Ferguson’s arrival gives him one of the more intriguing weapons he’s had in recent years. Remember that Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Brycen Hopkins is still working to establish himself as a consistent contributor. As such, Ferguson could quickly find himself seeing meaningful snaps as a rookie.

The Rams plan to use Ferguson in multiple roles — flexed out wide, lined up in the slot, or attached to the line of scrimmage. His athletic profile allows McVay to design formations that create mismatches against linebackers or safeties. That should help open up the field for Stafford’s other weapons like Adams and breakout wide receiver Puka Nacua. So far, the early reviews are glowing.

The Real Test Awaits

Of course, the true evaluation will begin when training camp kicks off in July. That’s when the pads come on, the tempo increases, and the intensity ratchets up several notches.

Ferguson still has plenty to prove. He’ll have to demonstrate that his strong hands, route running, and blocking ability hold up under real NFL competition. If he can continue his trajectory, though, he could not only secure a roster spot but carve out a significant role in the Rams’ offensive rotation.

With the Rams pushing their chips back into the middle of the table, young contributors like Ferguson could be the difference between another playoff run and falling short in the ultra-competitive NFC. His early flashes suggest he’s ready for the challenge.