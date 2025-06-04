Madden NFL '26 lost a video game player before its release. And he hails from the Los Angeles Rams. Kam Curl called out the popular video game after getting roasted during the trailer.

The worldwide popular video game released its trailer Wednesday. Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles jukes Curl, however. Then gains chunks of yards after.

Curl himself joined the millions watching the trailer's release. And clearly wasn't thrilled about seeing Barkley forcing a missed tackle. The Rams safety ripped Madden by taking to X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Lmao I ain’t playing madden this year ,” Curl posted, which included the middle finger emoji.

Barkley did wear down the Rams during the snowy NFC Divisional round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. He tallied 205 rushing yards and scored twice in the narrow 28-22 win. Curl, however, likely will save his $50 to $70 for something other than the newest Madden.

Is Kam Curl expected to have big role on Rams? 

Curl created early promise during his first Rams training camp. The veteran now enters a pivotal season in Woodland Hills.

The veteran safety signed on for two years last offseason. He came via the Washington Commanders — who he spent four seasons with. Los Angeles and head coach Sean McVay added a veteran safety fresh off delivering 115 tackles in 2023. That total became a career-best mark for Curl.

His numbers dipped in '24, however. The 6-foot-2 safety settled for 79 tackles — the lowest output of his career. He also collected 49 solo stops, another low. He also delivered just one tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

There's a counterargument presented for those disappointing numbers, though. Curl played in front of a stout front seven that saw Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and others perform the dirty work.

Curl pulled off one new career accolade. He delivered a new personal best of nine pass breakups.

McVay and general manager Les Snead limited themselves from adding to the safety room. L.A. didn't draft anyone playing Curl's position. The Rams even traded out of the first round amid needed more defensive help. Or sign any veteran safety. Curl enters a pivotal contract year. The Madden trailer can provide fuel for him.