The 2025 NFL free agency period is in full swing. The Los Angeles Rams find themselves at a crucial crossroads. With a strong core of talent, a steady quarterback situation, and a roster built to contend, the Rams must be calculated in their offseason decisions. Free agency presents a chance to strengthen the team. However, it also comes with potential missteps that could hinder progress. Among the many players still available, two stand out as ones the Rams should avoid—quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. While both have had remarkable careers, their current situations make them ill-suited for Los Angeles.

The Rams’ 2025 Offseason

The Rams find themselves in a unique position. They captured a division title and secured a playoff victory in 2024, yet still faced uncertainty as the offseason began.

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was the team’s decision to part ways with wide receiver Cooper Kupp. A beloved figure in franchise history, Kupp will turn 32 next season and has shown signs of decline. He failed to record a 100-yard game after mid-November and finished the season with just 710 receiving yards. Additionally, his 2025 salary cap hit of $29.78 million became too much for the team to justify. As a result, the Rams explored trade options before ultimately deciding to release him. This allowed him to test the market.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also found himself at the center of offseason speculation. Reports emerged that the veteran signal-caller had discussions with other teams. This raised questions about his future in Los Angeles. However, the Rams ultimately chose continuity. They brought Stafford back on a restructured contract. The 37-year-old played well down the stretch in 2024 and should have at least one more productive season left in him.

Despite these uncertainties, the Rams continue to build around their young talent. They made a significant move by signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. This added another dynamic weapon to their offense. Meanwhile, their defense showed marked improvement late in the season. This gives them a solid foundation to build upon. Sure, the offseason began with some pressing questions, the Rams have already addressed two of their biggest ones.

Here we'll try to look at the two free agents whom the Los Angeles Rams must avoid signing in 2025 NFL free agency.

Avoiding QB Aaron Rodgers

At first glance, adding a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers might seem like a tempting proposition. However, for the Rams, it would be a costly and unnecessary move. Los Angeles already has a proven leader in Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who remains highly effective. Despite speculation about his future, Stafford reaffirmed his commitment to the Rams by restructuring his contract. His strong 2024 campaign proves he still has plenty left in the tank. Bringing in Rodgers at this stage would only introduce unnecessary instability at the game’s most crucial position.

Rodgers’ recent performance with the New York Jets also raises major concerns. After suffering a torn Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season, he returned in 2024 but was far from his former self. Now 41 years old, his mobility has taken a significant hit. His efficiency also dropped, with increased sacks and interceptions. That's a troubling sign for any team, especially one with an offensive line that has struggled with consistency at times.

Beyond on-field performance, financial and locker room factors further solidify why the Rams should steer clear of Rodgers. Even on a short-term contract, he would likely command a hefty salary. Additionally, Rodgers has a history of being a divisive presence. The Rams have worked hard to cultivate a strong team culture under Sean McVay. Adding a polarizing figure like Rodgers could disrupt that chemistry.

Avoiding a Reunion with WR Cooper Kupp

Re-signing Cooper Kupp would undoubtedly be an emotional decision for Rams fans. As the 2021 Super Bowl MVP and former Triple Crown winner, he played a pivotal role in the team’s success. However, the Rams made a tough but necessary choice in releasing him earlier this offseason. Bringing him back would be a step in the wrong direction.

Kupp’s biggest issue is durability. Over the past three seasons, he has battled multiple injuries that sidelined him for extended periods. Sure, his route-running ability remains elite. That said, his availability is a major concern.

Moreover, the Rams have already reshaped their receiving corps. They made a major splash by acquiring Adams. They also extended young standout Puka Nacua, who has emerged as a breakout star. With this mix of experienced and ascending talent, there is no compelling reason to reinvest in Kupp.

Final Thoughts

The Rams have positioned themselves as a team that is still firmly in contention, but their success hinges on making smart roster decisions. Signing Aaron Rodgers would be an expensive, unnecessary gamble that could create instability at quarterback, while bringing back Cooper Kupp would be an emotional move rather than a strategic one. With their current roster makeup and evolving offensive approach, the Rams need to focus on building around their existing core rather than chasing past glory. By avoiding these two signings, Los Angeles can ensure they remain a serious contender in 2025 and beyond.