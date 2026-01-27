The Denver Broncos had several things go wrong in the loss to the Patriots. And head coach Sean Payton made a questionable decision, even though he had seen the Bears hurt themselves in a similar fashion. But Payton went with the analytics, and Mark Schlereth said he hates nerds after the decision not to kick a field goal in the AFC Championship Game.

Schlereth said Payton made a gaffe by going for it on fourth down in the first half of the 10-7 loss. The big mistake, it seems, was listening to the nerds.

“I get into arguments because I hate analytics,” Schelerth said. “I hate all analytics people. I don’t like nerds.

“You get this sample size of data. But if I haven’t blocked your defensive front all day long, that data changes. If my guards can’t handle your 3-techniques. And my tackles can’t handle your defensive ends. That math doesn’t work. Math has never made a tackle. Math has never blocked anybody. You gotta understand the feel of the game. Take the points.”

Broncos let a golden opportunity get away

Schlereth said he was in Peyton Manning’s suite, watching the game unfold. And Schlereth said he never had any thought that the Broncos should go for it on fourth down in that spot.

Article Continues Below

“You got a backup quarterback,” Schlereth said. “You got a chance to go up 10-0. And your defense is ballin’ out of control. All of us were in agreement at that point. Just kick the field goal.

“Ten-nothing is a big score, especially with the weather report. It was going to get nasty in the second half.”

After the game, Payton said he regretted the decision, according to ESPN.

“There's always regrets,” Payton said. “I felt like here we are, fourth-and-1, close enough. And it's also a call you make based on the team you're playing and what you're watching on the other side of the ball. So, yeah, there'll always be second thoughts.”

Also, Payton said the pass play might not have been the right move, adding that in “hindsight,” the original run play he called “was a better decision.”