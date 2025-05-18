The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West last season and put up a decent effort before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. Now, the Rams look to take the next step and return to the Super Bowl to try and win their second title in five seasons. We are here to discuss the best trade targets Los Angeles can make to improve the roster and become champions again.

The Rams went 10-7 last season, and many believe they can win the Super Bowl. Significantly, LA made moves at the 2025 NFL Draft to improve, but there is always something they could do to enhance their chances. This still does not look like a team that can go into Lincoln Financial Field and win.

Three notable weaknesses exposed them in the playoffs, and the Rams must address them. Yes, LA probably can still beat teams like the Arizona Cardinals or Seattle Seahawks, but this team still has holes that might prevent it from beating a stronger team.

Jack Conklin

The Rams were not terrible on the line last season. No, they were 14th, according to Pro Football Focus. Ultimately, the line gained strides. But there are still issues the team can address, especially since Rob Haverstein is 33 years old.

Jack Conklin would be a good option to target to help make the offensive line even better. Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down, and he did not do much for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Conklin has played in 15 games or more in just one season over five years, but was an All-Pro when he accomplished the feat.

Conklin declined slightly last season, allowing seven sacks, which put him 126th among offensive tackles. Despite that, he still received a 67.6 pass blocking grade on PFF. Conklin still can make a difference if he can stay healthy.

Because of his injuries, his value is not the highest right now. Therefore, LA could ideally send a mid-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Conklin. The new environment and the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender could motivate Conklin to enhance his play and give the Rams a younger weapon in the trenches.

Some believe the Rams might trade for Jalen Ramsey, their former star cornerback. However, Jaire Alexander would be a better target. Alexander appeared in just seven games in 2024, but registered 15 solo tackles, two interceptions, and deflected seven passes.

Injuries slowed Alexander, and there would be no chance the Green Bay Packers would consider trading him if he had been fully healthy. While the Packers are working with Alexander on a contract, there is still doubt. Because of that, he suddenly becomes an option for a team like the Rams to target.

Alexander might also need a fresh start. So far, things look positive between him and Green Bay. But if talks break down, he could surely find a new team that would be willing to give him the extension he needs.

Getting Alexander would not cost as much as a year or two ago. Instead, a fourth-round pick would be enough to send to the Packers to secure Alexander's services. While Ramsey is a familiar option for LA, Alexander would be younger and offer a much higher reward, especially when lining up against the best receivers in the NFL.

Quay Walker

Quay Walker has not had the best time in Green Bay, delivering a 54.6 grade on PFF. Thus, the Packers would likely be more inclined to find a partner to deal with and trade him to. Walker could be a potential boost, especially in a change of scenery and a slightly altered role on the Rams.

Walker played in 13 games last season, recording 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Additionally, he deflected two passes, showing his difference on the field. Walker led Green Bay in total tackles and ranked 29th across the NFL in that category.

LA could trade for someone like Walker because he has shown glimpses of being an elite linebacker. Regardless, the Packers might trade him because they may not want to extend him. The 2022 first-round draft pick has not put it all together, but has shown signs he possibly could.

A mid-round draft pick would suffice in order to acquire him. While he has not performed to the expectations of a first-round draft pick, there is still the possibility of Walker thriving on a new team. The Rams need a linebacker who can play sideline-to-sideline, and Walker could fit that role like a glove.