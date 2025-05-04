The Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The team recently bolstered its wide receiver room by taking Matthew Golden in the first round of the NFL Draft at No. 23 overall.

Another big story of the offseason for the Packers regards the future of star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who may be headed for a breakup with the team in the near future.

Recently, NFL insider Josina Anderson dropped a new update regarding where Alexander and the Packers stand about his contract situation and a potential trade.

“I'm told there already is an understanding in place between the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander to come to an agreement on his roster and contract situation first, prior to an arrival for the team's offseason program, per league source,” Anderson reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Anderson added that “Alexander is not currently in attendance for the Packers in-person workouts, per head coach Matt LaFleur. He reportedly participated in remote sessions last week. The Packers have had exploratory trade talks with other clubs involving Alexander. Releasing him is also an option.”

A big decision for the Packers looms with Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL for multiple years now and has had some huge moments during his stint with the Packers, including intercepting Dak Prescott early on in the Packers' dominant road win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023-24 playoffs.

However, considering Alexander's potential future price tag and the other talented players that the Packers have compiled in the defensive backfield, it's worth considering whether that money would be better spent elsewhere at a position of more need, such as along the defensive or offensive lines.

The Packers took a slight step back in 2024, bowing out in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in a game that Alexander missed due to injury.

As the offseason continues, these rumors of a potential breakup between the two sides are likely to continue to generate steam.