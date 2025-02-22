Are the Los Angeles Rams contemplating a trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford?

Stafford, who has had a dispute with the Rams regarding his contract and has had his name pop up in trade rumors, has reportedly been given permission to talk about opportunities with other NFL clubs. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero explained as much while making a guest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, via X.

“My understanding has been that the Rams have been in conversations with his agent, that they’ve also given his agent permission to talk to other clubs just to figure out, ‘Hey, if he became available, if there were a trade, what were the numbers be elsewhere?’” Pelissero said. “That takes care of multiple things.

“It takes care of, number one, what Matthew Stafford could get if we got to a trade because you wouldn’t be able to execute a Matthew Stafford trade without having a new deal in place, but also, it gives the Rams an idea, and Stafford an idea of, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to work together. Are we going to be able to work out a contract to keep him in L.A.?’

“If you’re trading for the guy and it’s going to take a significant pick – let’s just say it’s going to be a second-round pick – you’re going to want to know, ‘Am I getting this guy for one year? Two years? Three years?’ And that’s why the Rams have been willing to let Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, who’s very experienced in these matters, to go out and just figure out, what would other teams be willing to do?” he added.

Stafford has two years left on his contract; his cap hit for the upcoming 2025 NFL season is $49,666,667, followed by a cap hit of $53,666,668 in 2026.

The Rams have reportedly taken trade calls on Matthew Stafford

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Rams have already been fielding offers for Stafford from other teams.

“Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal,” Schultz wrote. “Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there's been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn't want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month. Before then, the Rams and Stafford's agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground.”

Last season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 64.7 QB rating.