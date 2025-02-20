Trade talks have been the theme of the Los Angeles Rams' offseason thus far. A potential move involving starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is the latest addition to the discourse.

Reports have surfaced revealing that the Rams would want a first-round pick in any trade involving Stafford, per Jordan Schultz. But those same reports deemed a “reunion” the most likely outcome for the Rams and their signal caller. Cap restrictions and Stafford's $49.6 million cap number for the 2025 season make any deal tricky.

Those complications have not stopped Los Angeles from discussing potential trade structures with rival teams. The Rams floated an offer involving Stafford to a team in possession of a top-10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, league sources tell ClutchPoints.

The trade offer demonstrates the kind of return the team is seeking in return for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The Rams presented the concept of sending the 26th overall pick in the draft, Stafford, and additional draft capital in exchange for a top-10 pick in April. Another league source told ClutchPoints that the other pick offered by Los Angeles was a third-round selection.

What are Rams looking for in Matthew Stafford trade?

Historically, most teams picking in the top-10 are in need of a solution at quarterback. But the aforementioned cap restrictions take several teams out of the running for Stafford. It is also a safe assumption that a team like the Chicago Bears, picking #10 overall, is not looking to replace the new face of their franchise in Caleb Williams.

For the teams without a franchise quarterback under center, Stafford could be worth the price. The 37-year-old showed the NFL world in the Rams' 28-22 Divisional Round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles that he can still perform at an elite level when the chips are down.

Teams communicate in various ways about potential trades, as the “Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants” series revealed in July 2024. It remains unknown which specific team the Rams engaged in these discussions with. And one team tossing a trade-concept out there does not guarantee that a deal will be reached. But, amongst the sea of rumors, the shell of the deal suggested by the Rams organization might give fans some clarity.