The Los Angeles Rams seem to be in a tough spot going into the offseason, as they're looking to make a few big changes to their team. One of them is making Cooper Kupp available in trade talks, someone who has been one of their more consistent wide receivers over the past few seasons but showed a decline last season.

The next thing to worry about for the Rams is the future of Matthew Stafford as he decides if he wants to play next season. The Rams definitely want him back, but they've also received trade calls for him, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal,” Schultz wrote. “Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there's been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn't want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month. Before then, the Rams and Stafford's agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground.”

It doesn't look like the Rams would trade Stafford, but a first-round pick does sound enticing.

Would the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

Though the Rams have been getting calls about trading Matthew Stafford, they could be risking a lot doing so, which could cost them around $68 million.

“Remember, trading Stafford ensures a $45.3 million dead cap hit in 2025 and nearly $23 million in 2026,” Jordan Schultz wrote. “Stafford, who is scheduled to make under $30 million this upcoming season, is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will pay him closer to the league's top 10 quarterbacks.”

Stafford showed last year that he still has a lot left in the tank, and after a slow start to the season, the Rams were able to fight back and get into the playoffs. Not only did they make the playoffs, they were able to get past the Wild Card round, defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings don't have any true reliable options behind Stafford, but Stetson Bennett will be the next in line if so. If the Vikings were to get a first-round pick, there's a chance that they could draft a quarterback, but it would be interesting to see which team decides to give them their pick.