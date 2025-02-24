One of the biggest topics so far in the NFL offseason is what will happen with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and while he is set to make $27 million in 2025, he is undoubtedly going to get more on a new contract, whether that is with the Rams or a new team.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes Matthew Stafford could end up getting $50 million or more per year due to how he compares to other quarterbacks in that club. That list contains Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes' average annual value comes in below the $50 million threshold, but the Chiefs have moved money to give a better four-year cash flow than most higher-paid quarterbacks, according to Florio.

Stafford is 37, so he will not get the length of contract that some of the other players have received, but he has performed at a higher level than some of those players on the list. A short-term contract worth $50 million or more makes sense for Stafford, whether that be with the Rams or another team, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, or Las Vegas Raiders.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has the same number of $50 million per year in mind. This is due to Stafford having the ability to talk to other teams around the league this week to see their interest in trading for him and giving him a new deal. These conversations lead Stafford to believe that he should be in that $50 million per year club, according to Breer.

The Rams and Stafford will have to work out some kind of middle ground in the coming days and weeks to stay together for the 2025 season. If not, a trade to another team seems in play for the veteran quarterback, despite the success he has seen in Los Angeles.