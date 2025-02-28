As teams evaluate draft prospects at the annual Scouting Combine, the biggest story in the NFL involves a 16-year veteran. Conversations surrounding a trade of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have dominated the Combine. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders emerged as the frontrunner to land the Pro Bowl passer as the team moved closer to a deal.

Whether the Raiders ultimately end up with the prized signal caller, an end to the trade drama is in sight. “It does seem, guys, by the time everyone here leaves Indianapolis, all sides expect a resolution,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said of the situation surrounding Stafford.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about the Raiders and the Giants and Stafford’s representation, the conversations with them, do not rule out a return to the Rams. And it does seem, as the conversations pick up over the course of the next 24 hours, that Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams is at least possible. We will see if it ramps up to likey, potentially tomorrow,” Rapoport added.

A resolution to the Matthew Stafford drama is in sight

Sean McVay and the Rams have maintained that they want Stafford back in Los Angeles in 2025. The team just doesn’t necessarily want to pay him. The Super Bowl-winning QB is set to make $27 million next season but he’s looking for a raise that would get him closer to his estimated market value of around $42 million a year.

LA thought it would be a good idea to grant his representatives permission to discuss a contract extension with other teams. The Rams seemed to believe by doing this they could gain a better understanding of the quarterback’s value around the league before entering negotiations themselves.

Of course, this approach is also a very good way to start a bidding war for Stafford as QB-desperate teams are willing to break the bank to bring in a proven signal caller. While it’s possible the Rams could have worked out a deal to bring Stafford back at a reasonable rate next year, the team may have now priced itself out of his services. There’s a distinct possibility that Stafford lands an extension that pays him $50 million a year.

In addition to the Raiders, the Giants have also expressed interest in acquiring the QB. However, Las Vegas has the edge over New York as the Raiders have the second-most salary cap space in the league at around $96.5 million.

Money aside, the Rams present the best football opportunity for Stafford, who’s looking to contend now as he enters the final years of his playing career. Los Angeles won the NFC West last season and reached the Divisional round. Meanwhile, the Raiders and Giants both missed the playoffs in 2024, going a combined 7-27 in the regular season.