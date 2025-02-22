Though the 2025 NFL calendar year is still a few weeks away, one of the biggest questions surrounding the new league year is the status of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and where he will play football this fall.

On one hand, the Rams have allowed his people to seek potential trades ahead of March with the potential to find trade packages also on the table for Stafford's representatives. But just because the Rams theoretically could move on from Stafford and give the keys to another player, be that Jimmy Garappolo, a rookie, or an outside option, doesn't mean they couldn't retain their starting quarterback, depending on how the offseason shakes out.

Discussing how the Rams could address their quarterback situation heading into the summer, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that while there are teams around the NFL who would like to get their hands on Stafford, chances are, he will end up staying in LA on an adjusted deal.

“Well, I talked to a team source who said the Los Angeles Rams definitely want Matthew Stafford back and that they're trying to talk through what could be a new contract. There will have to be a new contract because he's only guaranteed $27 million in cash this year on a $50 million cap hit, that is simply untenable,” Fowler explained on ESPN.

“Whether they can work out a deal is the question. Certainly, if they can't, there will be a lot of interest around the league in executing a trade. Look at all the teams around the league that need one, starting with the New York Giants, they would love to have a quarterback like Matthew Stafford but the sense around the league and with the people I've talked to inside the building is that cooler heads should prevail. Matthew Stafford is still a top-5/6 quarterback in this league, that they will work something out; that he will remain a Ram.”

Is Stafford still a top-6 quarterback in the NFL? Debatable, especially as players like Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels all took a step forward in 2024. With that being said, he is a top-10 quarterback and led his team all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs despite having a tumultuous early segment of the season. Even if Stafford only has a few more years left to go in his NFL career, he can keep the Rams a contender until they land on the next best thing at some point down the line.

Will Stafford end up agreeing to a new deal with the Rams? Maybe yes, maybe no, but until that day eventually comes, it's safe to assume the Rams will be among the teams who control the fate of the NFL heading into March, as they could change the shape of multiple divisions depending on what they decide to do with the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.