Winning this week isn’t a given for the Los Angeles Rams. They know they have a challenge ahead with Caleb Williams on the other side. And here are the Rams’ bold predictions for the Divisional Round clash against the Bears.

The Rams earned their spot with a tough 34-31 win over the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Bears put together a shocking 31-27 come-from-behind victory over the rival Packers.

Those outcomes set the stage for Sunday’s game in Chicago at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Let’s take a look at the high-end outlook for the Rams.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will throw for 300-plus yards

It remains to be seen how he will do with touchdowns because the Rams might get a couple of rushing scores. But look for him to lead four touchdown drives in the contest.

Stafford threw for over 300 yards only four times in the regular season. And he barely topped the mark in the Wild Card Round against the Panthers. But this Bears defense is vulnerable.

Yes, it will be cold. But Stafford said he’s ready for it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“There’s something to it, right, that feels right when football’s outdoors, you’re playing late in the year, it’s cold, it means a lot,” Stafford said, adding, “I know it’s going to be a great crowd there, and it’ll be a lot of fun. We don’t care what the weather is here, what it is there. Just go play.”

Head coach Sean McVay said Stafford’s veteran status comes into play.

“Fortunately, Matthew’s played in these conditions,” McVay said.

The Bears have an opportunistic defense. They have produced an NFL-best 23 interceptions. And Stafford respects that body of work.

“They’ve got a talented back end that catches the ball when it’s in their area,” Stafford said. “They do a nice job up front as well, affecting the pocket.”

Rams WR Puka Nacua will get eight-plus catches and a TD

The Bears can’t afford to commit too many resources to Nacua. That would open the door to big plays downfield for Davante Adams. And 20-plus-yard opportunities for tight end Colby Parkinson.

They want the Rams to drive the football, giving them more chances for turnovers. Therefore, Nacua will thrive at the intermediate level.

Besides, Nacua is gonna get his, so to speak. His career postseason average of 108.3 receiving yards per game — albeit a small sample size — ranks No. 1 in NFL history, according to a post on X by NFL Researcher.

It’s the mindset of Nacua that helps set him apart from the crowd, according to therams.com.

“If it's not me coming down with the ball, nobody can come down with it,” Nacua said postgame.

And Nacua does it all, according to his quarterback.

“Puka did today what he's done kind of all year for us,” Stafford said. “He's been unbelievable, handed it to him a couple of times, made some big plays in the pass game as well, great blocking.”

And Nacua isn't a guy who fails and just moves on. He seems to care deeply when he falls short of the standard he set for himself.

“Even that one drop, he's so hard on himself, but he comes back, he makes the plays,” McVay said. “That's what great players do is they just play the next play. Love him, grateful that he's on our squad.”

Rams RB Kyler Williams will score a TD and total 60-plus yards

The Bears have so much to worry about that Williams will be able to hurt them. He will likely get a couple of big gains in passing situations. That’s either on a delayed handoff or a swing pass.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Bears were particularly effective against the run in their win over the Packers. Josh Jacobs managed just 55 yards on 19 carries. Nearly all of his yards came on seven attempts. The other 12 never got out of the starting blocks.

So, don’t look for Williams to get five or six yards a carry on run downs. But he will still get yardage and likely have a short goal-line touchdown run.

It’s not like the Bears can’t be had on the ground. But they will likely be less susceptible to the run in this matchup. Stafford and the Rams love to pass, and the Bears know it. The thing is, the Bears’ best path to victory is to make plays against the pass. And to do that, against the skill players the Rams put on the field, they have to avoid being too concerned about play-action passes. And the best way to take care of that is to shut down the ground game.