The Los Angeles Rams are still alive in the NFC playoffs. Los Angeles survived a scary game against Carolina and their schedule will not get any easier this weekend. The Rams are gearing up for a huge matchup against the Bears with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters on Monday. He gave an insightful response when asked about defending against Bears QB Caleb Williams.

“Just playmaking ability,” McVay replied. “His ability to be able to make plays within the pocket, drive the ball to all parts of the field, but then be able to extend plays [and] keep his eyes down the field and be able to make unbelievable throws off platform or create with his legs.”

McVay added that Williams is “an explosive play waiting to happen.”

He also noted that Williams is one of the main reasons why the Bears have been able to pull off so many comebacks this season. McVay even compared Williams to Matthew Stafford, who gives the Rams confidence that he can lead them down the field on game-winning drives.

Ultimately, coming up with a plan to stop Caleb should be the biggest priority for the Rams. But it will not be easy.

“He's going to be a nightmare to defend,” McVay concluded.

Rams get Matthew Stafford injury update ahead of playoff clash with Bears

The Rams have several players dealing with injuries at this point in the playoffs.

Thankfully, the early word is that LA should have most of their important players ready to go against Chicago.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford suffered a finger sprain against the Panthers. Fortunately, it seems he should be able to play this weekend.

“Matthew Stafford has a sprain on the index finger. But Sean McVay said he’s good to roll for Sunday’s divisional game against the Bears,” The Athletic's Nate Atkins wrote on social media on Monday.

McVay added that guard Kevin Dotson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and cornerback Josh Wallace will also have a chance to play against the Bears.

It is great to see that LA will be at full strength for this important playoff matchup.

Rams at Bears kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday.