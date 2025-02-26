The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford trade rumblings. Now a Pro Bowler on the Rams' roster is the third trade mention. However, this player wants out of L.A.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson is seeking a new NFL home, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jackson came over via the Detroit Lions before 2024. His arrival handed the Rams a new Pro Bowl guard to bolster the offensive line.

Jackson, however, struggled in his Rams debut and ultimately received a benching. He played in just four games. The NFL insider Fowler revealed how much money Jackson is owed by the Rams.

“Former Pro Bowler in Detroit signed big free agent deal with L.A. last year but played four games due to injury and benching. Due $8.5M guarantee March 12,” Fowler shared on X.

Deals Les Snead can make for disgruntled Rams starter

Jackson took a backseat to surprise rookie standout Beaux Limmer, who arrived to the Rams as a sixth round find. The veteran Jackson once signed a three-year, $51 million deal to join L.A.

The 28-year-old can still attract a decent market, even despite playing a non-glamorous position on the field. Albeit an important one in the trenches. Jackson is still a young option at guard for teams seeking interior help.

Rams general manager Les Snead won't need to apply pressure to add a day one or even second day draft pick for Jackson. The failed Pro Bowl experiment can warrant a compensatory pick or even a fifth round selection. The Rams hold no fifth round selection for the upcoming draft.

But that's become a rare money round for L.A. Franchise superstars Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Kobie Turner all arrived to L.A. as fifth round selections.

Snead can attempt to work out a deal with the Carolina Panthers — who hold two fifth round selections (one extra from the New York Giants thanks to the Brian Burns trade). The New York Jets are another with two picks in that round ahead of April (one via the Pittsburgh Steelers).

But even the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hold three fifth round selections. Snead could potentially offer Jackson to the champs for one of those picks. Jackson can plow lanes for Saquon Barkley in return. The Eagles already have Mekhi Becton entering free agency at guard.

The Rams, in return, saves up to $3.33 million in cap space if they find a trade partner for the 2021 Pro Bowler.