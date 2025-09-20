The Los Angeles Rams need their defenders to step up in a big way Sunday. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles await, who gashed the Rams twice last season. But L.A. will be one less a linebacker for this Week 3 contest with an illness.

Outside linebacker Nick Hampton surfaced as a new NFL injury for the Rams Saturday. The franchise listed the OLB as questionable now ahead of the much-anticipated playoff rematch.

Hampton is more for depth on the Rams, grabbing one tackle this season while delivering eight total.

He arrived as a fifth round draft find in the 2023 draft — now becoming a beloved class for the Rams. Names like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Byron Young helped comprise that class. Hampton even went higher than Nacua at 161st overall.

Still, the Rams need linebacker depth against a rushing offense that handed them their worst performances of 2024.

Rams have other LB to turn to before Eagles game

Fans are eagerly awaiting the rematch of this NFC Divisional round showdown. Which was one of the more dramatic postseason games of last season.

Philly escaped the snow and the Rams with a 28-22 win. The Rams since added Davante Adams to their offense who now gets a taste of this growing rivalry.

Except it's another newcomer rising as the Rams' X-factor for the Eagles game.

Linebacker Nate Landman is emerging as a star contributor for Sean McVay and company. He punched out the game-sealing fumble to beat the Houston Texans.

Landman tacked on eight tackles in the Week 2 romp of the Tennessee Titans. The Rams need the former Atlanta Falcons starter Sunday in a big way.

He's one big addition L.A. made to counter teams like the Eagles in 2025. With Hampton questionable, Landman is going to get tasked to lead a thin group of LBs.