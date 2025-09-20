The first major playoff rematch for the NFC arrives Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Los Angeles Rams have clearly had this rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles circled for awhile.

L.A. watched Saquon Barkley run through and around them twice. Philly, however, received a scare in the snow during the rematch.

Now there's new faces on both sides who can impact this game. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay now have Davante Adams on their side. The Eagles feature city of L.A. star Adoree Jackson — except Jackson rises as the fatal flaw the Rams can exploit.

But we also must think about the X-factor on the Rams' side. It's not Adams, as the title goes to another impact newcomer on the Rams — let alone a big addition ahead of this blockbuster rematch.

Nate Landman is needed for Rams vs. Saquon Barkley

Landman is rising as the top defensive newcomer in L.A.

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker won over the “Rams House” with his epic forced fumble. Landman turned to the “peanut punch” to seal the Rams' victory over the Houston Texans.

What a play by Nate Landman to force the fumble 😳 HOUvsLAR on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xrmMof58ca — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

The former Colorado Buffaloes star impressed the Rams before that game-changing play. He showed a strong nose for the football during the preseason.

Landman also grabbed eight tackles facing Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans during the 33-19 romp.

But the games only get larger for Landman. Particularly this one against the defending Super Bowl champs. This contest is the perfect game for Landman to show why the Rams signed him.

Landman is needed to neutralize Eagles ground game

Again, Barkley blistered the Rams with his runs last season — tallying 255 yards at SoFi Stadium in November and then 205 to eliminate L.A. in the postseason. Ultimately, Barkley combined for 534 total yards and four touchdowns in the two games.

Barkley took advantage of both a young Rams front seven and their lack of linebacker depth. Best believe Philly and head coach Nick Sirianni want to execute a similar game plan.

And that's where Landman comes in. He can prove that L.A. is now better at the LB spot off his arrival. Landman has the opportunity to prove his presence impacts edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young — as a way to funnel Barkley up their way on handoffs. Finally, Landman once again can show general manager Les Snead, McVay and the Rams they were intelligent to bring him on board.

Each game increases the megawatt power for the spotlight on Landman. He wasn't a part of last year's pair of disappointments versus the Eagles. But he rises in a pivotal role for the rematch.