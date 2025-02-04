Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth already watched an epic trade go down in his city. But the latest trade news involves his former teammate Cooper Kupp.

Kupp revealed on social media he'll get traded by the Rams Monday. Los Angeles will soon sever ties with its Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player and beloved fan favorite. The Rams' decision comes in less than 48 hours after the Lakers pulled off adding Luka Doncic via trade. Whitworth himself dropped a sneaky reason why Doncic will work in L.A.

“Big Whit,” however, played the role of comforter for Kupp on Monday. He sent a stirring eight-word message to his former WR teammate.

“Love you brother! Forever bonded! Way beyond football!” Whitworth posted to Kupp on X.

Both men claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy together in the 2021 season — which became Whitworth's final game. He retired after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp and Whitworth played together from 2017 to 2021.

Current Cooper Kupp Rams teammates react to news

Outside of Whitworth, two star Rams teammates delivered their reaction to the stunning trade news involving Kupp.

Safety Quentin Lake chimed in on X. Lake shared how the decision effects his heart.

“My heart can’t take this… one of the most amazing teammates I have ever been around,” Lake posted on X with a sad face emoji.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua will no longer line up next to Kupp during the various wide receiver sets the Rams run. Nacua shared a hilarious response to the Kupp news.

“So I thought it was just the NBA trade season,” Nacua posted on his own X page.

Lake and Nacua represent the Rams' future. The decision to trade Kupp means the franchise will attempt to get younger inside the locker room. Plus likely attempt to improve their draft capital even more.

Kupp is leaving L.A. with 634 career receptions, 7,776 yards, 57 touchdowns and one Pro Bowl season. The 31-year-old will appeal to teams needing one more veteran presence in their WR room.

L.A. may even work out a deal with a franchise featuring past Rams representation. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Bengals all feature a former Rams assistant coach or executive.