The Los Angeles Rams made their final decision regarding wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Kupp and a potential trade, but the Rams decided to release the star WR. Kupp has been in the NFL for eight seasons, and he has been one of the best offensive players in LA during that entire time. He will now play for another team for the first time in his career, and he penned an emotional message following the release.

“Eight years of incredible memories,” Cooper Kupp said in a social media post. “We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA. But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever. That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come.”

Kupp played college football at Eastern Washington and he was selected by the Rams with the 69th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Coming from a school like Eastern Washington, Kupp wasn't expected to be an immediate star. However, he had a big season during his rookie year as he racked up over 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He quickly emerged as one of the best offensive players that the Rams had, and also one of the best WRs in the NFL.

In 2021, Kupp finished the season with nearly 2,000 receiving yards. His final stat line was 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. It was an incredibly impressive season. Kupp hasn't done anything like that since, but he has still been extremely productive.

This past season, Kupp finished with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He only played in 12 games because of an injury, and he has also lost a lot of targets in recent seasons because of the emergence of Puka Nacua.

Puka Nacua has been in the NFL for two years now, and he is already one of the best WRs in the NFL. He immediately burst onto the scene with the Rams, and his elite level of play is a big reason why the team is moving on from Kupp.

Cooper Kupp has had an outstanding career so far, and he has a lot of good years left him. His numbers have dipped in recent years, but again, Nacua is a big reason for that. Kupp can put up some elite numbers on a new team if he is the go-to guy.