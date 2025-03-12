After weeks of trade speculation and rumors, the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday officially decided to release wide receiver Cooper Kupp, as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Kupp immediately becomes the hottest name on the wide receiver free agent market and figures to have plenty of suitors as the free agency period winds down.

Among the teams interested in Kupp's services are the Green Bay Packers, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

The end of an era

Kupp had been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL during his prime years with the Rams, helping lead the team to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. However, the last few seasons had seen increasing injury concerns for the Pro Bowler, which made his $20 million per year contract less desirable for potential trade candidates this offseason.

There's also the added factor that the Rams appear to have a new number one wide receiver in their hands in Puka Nacua, who has already turned himself into one of the best in the league at his position. Furthermore, the Rams also recently signed free agent wide receiver Davante Adams, which likely also played into their decision to release Kupp.

It was Kupp himself who first revealed that the Rams were looking to trade him, and it appears that the team wasn't able to find a suitable offer for their superstar and instead opted for a release.

Other contending teams that could use help at the wide receiver position include the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and even the Super Bowl runner up Kansas City Chiefs, who don't have much stability in their own wide receiver room at the current moment.

In any case, Kupp will always be a legend in the City of Angels for helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.