The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but that doesn't appear to be a reality at the moment.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday that America's Team isn't in the mix for Kupp:

“I realize there is a lot of talk about Cooper Kupp and Cowboys. A source informed tells me ‘not in the mix right now'”.

The Rams made it clear they were going to move on from Kupp this offseason. Well, they let him go on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for the pass-catcher to sign wherever he pleases. While LA was looking to trade Kupp, he ended up being released instead. Kupp was keen on staying in LA, but the feeling wasn't mutual.

The Cowboys could certainly use another proven weapon for Dak Prescott. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, they don't exactly have a standout receiver. Jalen Tolbert had a respectable 2024 season, while tight end Jake Ferguson is always a threat as well. But, a player like Kupp, who is one of the best at his craft when healthy, would be a massive help. Brandin Cooks is also a free agent and it remains in doubt he returns.

There is also a connection between Kupp and Dallas. Both his father and grandfather played for the franchise many years ago. It could be an interesting destination. The Cowboys have $52.3 million in cap space and could definitely afford him.

Now that he's officially a free agent, it will be interesting to see how quickly Kupp's market heats up. Lots of teams can always use another star WR and while the Cowboys are reportedly not in the mix, he would be a phenomenal signing after going 7-10 last season. This offense needs a serious boost.

If Kupp does ultimately end up elsewhere, Dallas still needs to make some moves to improve their inconsistent offense.