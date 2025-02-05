When news broke that Cooper Kupp was expected to be traded this offseason by the Los Angeles Rams – their idea, not his – it presented a ton of questions before the Super Bowl.

Where would Kupp land? Which team would want to trade for him? And how big would the market be for a player at this stage of his career in the middle of an eight-figure contract?

While many of those questions still remain to be seen, one aspect that few have addressed is the personal side of the equation, with Kupp having spent almost a decade in the City of Angeles.

Fortunately, on social media, Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, took to social media to address her experience in Los Angeles, from a young 21-year-old looking to start her adult life to a certified member of the city.

“Los Angeles. Married to the love of my life at 21, young, and with our whole lives in front of us, we could only dream of where this NFL ride would take us. New adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together. The 69th pick came, and LA called. Elation to see my Love’s dream realized. Overwhelming happiness to be on the West Coast and in the California Sun. But as the days passed and what were once late-night conversations about the future became our reality, anxiety, and nerves started to set in. As beautiful as it is in LA, the small-town girl in me was so intimidated. Where will I fit in, with no family and little connections, in this giant city?” Kupp wrote.

“The first few years were hard, navigating so much change… learning how to be a wife to an NFL football player, learning how to set boundaries, navigate hard relationships, family expectations, trying to be perfect at something I had no experience doing, etc… All while trying to build true community and not lose myself in this world we were thrown into. I’m so thankful to have had Cooper by my side, we have grown to love this big beautiful city, to love the people, the food, the mountains, the beaches… We had our babies here, met our best friends here, grew up together here. God, it has been such an unbelievable chapter in our life that I am so grateful for. Sobbing thinking that it has to end.”

Turning her attention to the future, Kupp noted that while she doesn't know what will happen moving forward, she is happy to have called Los Angeles home for the last nine years as it will continue to have a special place in the entire Kupp family's hearts.

“I truly am so humbled to have been able to spend the last 9 years in this beautiful place we made our home,” Kupp wrote. “Anxious and excited to see where the next chapter will be played out. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have made it so unbearably hard to say goodbye. I love you LA.“