The Los Angeles Rams fell to 2-1 after a stunning Week 3 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran wideout Davante Adams isn't shying away from accountability. Despite a strong first half, the Rams offense collapsed late, converting just 3-of-10 third-down attempts and coming up short when it mattered most.

The Rams missed multiple chances to extend drives, which let the Eagles slowly chip away at the lead. Struggles on third down directly limited scoring opportunities and gave Philadelphia extra possessions.

After the game, the team posted a video on their official YouTube channel featuring Adams reflecting on what went wrong on key drives. As one of the most decorated receivers in the league, he acknowledged the mistakes on both ends of the passing game.

“We didn’t execute. We had a couple times where the route wasn’t great, then the ball wasn’t great. So we just got to find a way [get] everybody to do their job, that’s how third downs work.”

The Rams third-down efficiency dropped from a top-5 league ranking to a disappointing 30% in the loss. Adams finished with three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown — all before halftime. In the second half, he saw no targets. His lack of involvement reflected a broader issue with Rams offensive struggles, especially in short-yardage situations.

Momentum completely shifted in the second half, and the offense never recovered its rhythm. Meanwhile, the defense wore down under pressure, unable to stop the Eagles from capitalizing on repeated opportunities.

The Week 3 loss saw Los Angeles blow a 19-point lead, giving up 26 unanswered points capped by a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown as time expired. Adams' response was less about frustration and more about leadership. He emphasized the need for execution — not play-calling or adjustments — as the root cause of their downfall.

The Rams vs. Eagles matchup served as a reality check. For a team aiming to contend in the NFC West, they’ll need to clean up their short-yardage execution and finish drives, especially with an undefeated Indianapolis Colts team waiting in Week 4.

Adams' ownership of the moment reinforces why the Rams added him this offseason — not just for production, but for presence.