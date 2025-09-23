The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) were already seen as an obstacle to the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) after a gritty showing in a snowy NFC Divisional Round matchup and an eventful offseason, so it is hard to feel incredibly positive about Sunday's excruciating 33-26 loss versus the reigning Super Bowl champions. LA held a 26-7 lead with 14:06 remaining in the fourth quarter but combusted down the stretch.

A reawakening aerial attack and two blocked field goals, including the game-ender that was returned for a 61-yard touchdown by the 336-pound Jordan Davis, ruined what would have been a glorious afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. One can argue that the Rams come out of this hard-fought NFC battle with stronger title aspirations after a historically unlikely series of events denied the team a signature road win, but the only way to definitively prove superiority is to grab the W.

Although LA may get another crack at Philadelphia in January, head coach Sean McVay and company must figure out how to ascend to a level where they can topple the champs regardless of circumstance or environment. Those are the type of heavy burdens that legitimate championship contenders must carry. It is a double-edged sword that could cause a great amount of damage if not wielded properly. Kyren Williams is grateful for both the good and bad that come with being in this position.

The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro running back is understandably bitter about losing to Philly, but he also recognizes the potential benefit of enduring such a brutal defeat.

Williams thinks Rams' loss vs. Eagles can be a critical turning point

“As a man, you run to adversity,” he told reporters after logging 20 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. “As a team, we run to that, we accept it. For me, I'm more hungry now than ever, because I hate the Eagles. But they're putting us through something that we need to be put through.

“I'm glad that it's happening this early in the season, because it's only going to [help] us for later on in the season. You never know what's going to happen when it comes to those times in the playoffs where we need to dig down deep and find ourselves, and every man in this locker room is going to be able to do that now because of this experience.”

This is the only outlook Williams and the Rams should have moving forward. Fans may roll their eyes and dismiss the proclamation as “rah rah” rhetoric, but a high-profile implosion will ideally provide LA with vital knowledge about itself, and about what it takes to become a championship-caliber franchise once again.

The Eagles are the standard right now. That could soon change, however. The added pain and awareness that come from this heartbreak should become entrenched in the Rams' locker room. Fans desperately hope this lesson will sink in for good.