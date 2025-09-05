Davante Adams has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since his third season in 2016. Adams went six of seven seasons catching 10+ touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers. After playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and a short stint with the New York Jets for half of last season, the former All-Pro receiver is now in Los Angeles with the Rams.

Adams and Mathew Stafford will be a great duo, despite their age. That is, of course, Stafford is healthy. Head coach Sean McVay recently shared an update on Stafford and his availability for Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Stafford has been dealing with a back injury, but will be ready to go for Sunday afternoon. This will be the first time that Stafford and Adams will have a chance to create chemistry with one another.

Ahead of the game against the Texans, Adams joined Draymond Green and Jordan Schultz to talk football and basketball. One of the subjects was who Adams thought his NBA comparison would be. Here is Adams talking about it with them.

Davante Adams tells me and @Money23Green who his NBA comp is. We were both surprised. 👀🏀 https://t.co/220P0h5XRa pic.twitter.com/qIGXSq8beG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 5, 2025

“I would probably say Donovan Mitchell,” he said. “That's my comp in my mind. I didn't say I'm as good as him, on my level, that's who I think I play like. I can still get up there and throw it down with the best of them. They somehow think the bounce went away, but it's still there.”

Adams is aiming to showcase his bounce this weekend against an elite Texans' defense. Last season, Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns between the Raiders and Jets. At 32 years of age, Adams still has a ton of gas left in the tank.

The Rams are currently -3.5 favorites over the Texans on ESPN Bet.