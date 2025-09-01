Heading into the 2025 NFL season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Los Angeles Rams has been the status of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been riding the rollercoaster of a back injury all summer long.

Fortunately, with a Week 1 showdown against the Houston Texans rapidly approaching, McVay told reporters that he expects Stafford to be ready to go Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as passed along by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that he expects QB Matthew Stafford to start this Sunday vs. the Texans,” Rapoport wrote.

At 37 years old, Stafford is already one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL, with 222 regular-season games on his resume plus 10 more in postseason action. Over his four seasons in Los Angeles, Stafford has appeared in 57 of a possible 68 regular-season games, including 16 last season, and has proven resilient for McVay's squad, even if he's had to play through plenty of injuries along the way.

Article Continues Below

But as quarterbacks get older, injuries become harder to come back from with some openly wondering if this could be the beginning of the end for Stafford in Los Angeles.

Facing off against a Texans team that mildly disappointed last season versus expectations largely because of the regressed play of CJ Stroud, the Rams are still favorites to not only win in Week 1 but win the NFC West once more, with ESPN giving them a 55.6 percent chance of starting off the season 1-0.

If Stafford can't play, however, and Jimmy Garoppolo is thrust into action, it's hard to imagine a world where that number stays the same, even if McVay believes his backup quarterback is starting-caliber heading into his 12th professional season.

More Los Angeles Rams News
CJ Stroud, Nico Collins, Will Anderson Jr on one side, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Braden Fiske on the other side, Lightning in the background
Texans vs. Rams bold predictions for Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Ahkello Witherspoon all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Rams bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) defends a pass from Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (3) during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. The Rams beat the Vikings, 27-9.
Former Rams, Browns standout suspended first 3 weeks of 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Matt Stafford (9) and Jimmy Garroppolo (11) take a break during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Rams rumors: Insider’s Matthew Stafford injury update will leave fans wearyPreston Byers ·
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) celebrates after a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Rams surprisingly releases 2024 fifth round pick after strong preseasonRichard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Rams’ Sean McVay clears way for Matthew Stafford to play Week 1Malik Brown ·