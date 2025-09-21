As fans lock in their predictions for the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming game against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, one key aspect will be the offense featuring star wide receiver Davante Adams. With Adams building chemistry with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the key face-off will be between Adams and Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Former wide receiver Randy Moss would ask Adams on ESPN about facing Philadelphia's defense, especially Mitchell, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Adams would say Mitchell is a “great young player, but that he is hoping to “show him a few things that he's never seen.”

“I mean, really, it's not just him,” Adams said. “They gotta a great defense all across the board. He's a great young player. I think he shows a lot of promise for the future. But I'm hoping I can show him a few things that he's never seen, you know, never had to deal with before today. So it'll be fun.”

Though it's Adams' first season with Los Angeles, he will learn quickly how heated games between the team and the Eagles have been, as the history in key games is vast. Adams would acknowledge on ESPN that every game should be treated as significant, but understands how the intensity could be heightened and hopes he can contribute to that.

Rams' Davante Adams on building rapport with Matthew Stafford

As Adams has made his mark already with the Rams, he has caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown through two games as he continues to build a rapport with Stafford. Adams would be asked about that and the process of building a relationship, as he had one with Aaron Rodgers for many seasons.

“It's in a good spot for the work that we've been able to get together,” Adams said. “Obviously, Aaron and I working together, having eight years together in Green Bay and then playing last year together as well…it takes some time to get to that type of rapport.”

“But we working right now, and we're in a pretty good spot for only having two games in, and as you've seen from last game, it's just gonna continue to get better from this point on,” Adams continued.

Los Angeles is 2-0 and looks to stay undefeated, getting a huge win over the defending champions.