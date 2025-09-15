The Los Angeles Rams improved to 2-0 with a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, framed by a historic milestone for wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams, who finished with six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, became the 32nd player in NFL history to surpass 12,000 career receiving yards. He reached the milestone on a 16-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Matthew Stafford with 9:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Entering the game needing 105 yards, Adams finished with 106, also passing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to move into 32nd place on the all-time list.

The performance also tied Adams with Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall, and Jimmy Smith for the 11th-most 100-yard receiving games in league history (46), according to Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams. With fewer than 100 yards separating him from the top 30 in career receiving yards, Adams continues to climb the record books in his first season with Los Angeles.

Stafford led the Rams’ offensive surge, completing 23 of 33 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. His connections with Adams and tight end Davis Allen proved decisive as the Rams outscored Tennessee 23-6 in the second half after trailing 13-10 at halftime.

Article Continues Below

Rookie wideout Puka Nacua contributed 136 total yards, including a 45-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive and 91 receiving yards. Rookie running back Blake Corum added a one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, extending Los Angeles’ lead. The Rams totaled 439 yards of offense and four touchdowns on the day.

Outside linebacker Byron Young recorded a sack for the second straight week, giving him two on the day along with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble that set up Adams’ touchdown. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon exited in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

For Tennessee, rookie quarterback Cam Ward completed 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown, but he was sacked five times and lost a fumble that led directly to a Rams score. Ward’s lone touchdown came on a nine-yard throw to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor late in the first half, a highlight play in which Ward rolled right and threw across his body under pressure. Running back Tony Pollard carried 20 times for 92 yards, while kicker Joey Slye made all four field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.

The Titans (0-2) struggled with discipline, committing 10 penalties for 62 yards, and failed to stop Los Angeles from pulling away in the second half. The Rams will face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.