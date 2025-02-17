After a commendable conclusion to the 2024 NFL season, falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on the final drive of a snowy South Philly showdown, the Los Angeles Rams have some decisions to make heading into free agency, including at one of the most crucial positions in the game, left tackle.

On one hand, the team has pretty effectively developed Alaric Jackson into a quality starter over the four years since being drafted in the second round out of Iowa, but is he really the future of the position? Or would LA be wise to target a better option, either in the draft or via one of the top names likely on the free agent market, Ronnie Stanley and Cam Robinson?

Could LA use an upgrade on the offensive line regardless of how things shake out with Matthew Stafford moving forward? Sure, but Les Snead would be wise to recall that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, as if they don't snatch up Jackson, some other team could.

Need proof? Look no further than a recent episode of the Check the Mic podcast, where host Sam Monson noted that Jackson might be the best under-the-radar tackle in this year's class.

“The last name I would mention is Alaric Jackson, the Rams left tackle. Like Jackson was sort of a project, developmental tackle when he got into the starting lineup because, well, number one, he was getting his a** kicked, but he was also sort of held up as the poster child of problems with the Rams' offense line in a post-Andrew Whitworth world,” Monson said.

“But last season, he was pretty good like Jackson's improved and developed throughout his time starting for the Rams over back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 snaps as effectively the every down starter, and last year, I think he was actually pretty good both run blocking and pass protecting. So suddenly, Aleric Jackson becomes quite an interesting name if you have that problem spot at left tackle. He's only 26 years old, and in the last two seasons, he's given up four total sacks, according to PFF. His pass-blocking efficiency number has gone up, his pass-protecting grade has gone up, his overall pressure total has gone down. If you do need a left tackle, Alaric Jackson might be an answer.”

Could some team, be it a contender like the Baltimore Ravens or a rebuilding squad like the New England Patriots, look at Jackson as a buy-low option on the left side, freeing up cap space and/or draft capital to attack other positions of need like the defensive line? Potentially so, but not if the Rams sign him first. While Jackson might not be elite now, the Rams invested a ton of effort into turning him into a certified force at left tackle: why allow some other team to reap the benefits of that hard work?