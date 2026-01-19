Kyren Williams sent a clear message to the doubters after helping the Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Williams is going through the fourth season of his NFL career with the Rams. He has shined as the team's top running back for the third consecutive year, standing out as an effective threat in the red zone.

The young running back shined once again in a big contest against Chicago on the road. He racked up 21 of the team's 31 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns while making four catches for 30 yards.

Williams reflected on the win after the game, via SportsCenter. He remarked how some fans doubted whether Los Angeles would win in the cold weather atmosphere, showing how the squad persevered with that difficulty.

“It started with the weather and everybody talking about ‘the Rams can’t come play in the cold.' … We’re built for anything that comes our way,” Williams said.

How Kyren Williams, Rams played against Bears

Kyren Williams delivered a clutch performance in the rushing attack for the Rams. His efforts helped them punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game after sending the Bears home.

The game went down to the wire as neither team refused to back down, needing overtime to decide the result. Once Caleb Williams turned the ball over with an interception, Los Angeles took full advantage by sealing the deal with a game-winning field goal.

Matthew Stafford didn't have an accurate night but made enough plays down the stretch to lead Los Angeles to victory. He completed 20 passes out of 42 attempts for 258 yards.

Colby Parkinson and Puka Nacua stood out in the receiving attack. Parkinson made three catches for 56 yards while Nacua caught five passes for 56 yards.

The Rams will look forward to their next matchup in the NFC Championship Game. They go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 60.