For part of last season, the Los Angeles Rams looked like a team past its due date, but a midseason turnaround helped lift the team to an NFC West title and a playoff appearance. Now, the Rams have a big decision to make in regards to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the 2021 season in a trade from the Detroit Lions, and he, after years of mediocre results in Detroit, immediately led the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Since then, though, Stafford struggled with injuries and the Rams struggled to keep together their aging championship core. To make matters worse, Stafford, who turned 37 years old earlier this month, is now seeking a lucrative extension.

The Rams have limited options on what to do in this situation, but trading the two-time Pro Bowler would likely be the most costly.

“While uncertainty remains surrounding Matthew Stafford's future with the team, league sources are adamant that coach Sean McVay and the organization want to keep the 37-year-old Super Bowl champion,” Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz wrote. “Remember, trading Stafford ensures a $45.3 million dead cap hit in 2025 and nearly $23 million in 2026. Stafford, who is scheduled to make under $30 million this upcoming season, is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will pay him closer to the league's top 10 quarterbacks.”

Currently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the highest annual average of any player in the NFL at $60 million. If Stafford were to be compensated like the 10th-highest-paid player, that would put him in line with the likes of Kyler Murray, who averages $46.1 million per year.

Stafford's current deal has an average of $40 million, but his cap hit is about to jump to $49.7 million this season before again increasing to $53.7 next season, his final under contract. If Stafford is angling for an annual cash increase in line with the top 10, he would need to be paid about $10 million per year more than he is now.

Stafford played in all but one game this past season for the Rams, who went 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, the eventual Super Bowl champions. Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in his 16th NFL season.