Matthew Stafford has garnered a reputation for being tough, just ask Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Kevin Dotson. When the Rams re-signed a key protector for Stafford, it proved that the team wanted their star quarterback back.

For Dotson, he appreciates so much more than solely Stafford's quarterbacking ability. He appreciates how gritty he is. In an interview with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Dotson showed love to his signal caller.

“He’s easily the toughest QB in the league,” Dotson said. “He’s done stuff that would have taken me out of the game. I don’t know how he stays in there and still plays well through it.”

One of the most memorable moments was Stafford playing through a separated shoulder when he was with the Detroit Lions. However, he separated his shoulder on the game-winning drive. It didn't matter as he pushed through.

Not to mention, he scored the final touchdown on a quarterback sneak. That's only a small glimpse of how tough Stafford is. He's played through countless injuries in his career.

From ankle sprains to broken ribs, the veteran quarterback has shown unbelievable toughness. Despite his injuries the past two seasons, he's only missed three combined games.

Kevin Dotson loves how tough Rams' Matthew Stafford is

Toughness comes in all shapes and sizes. His injuries aren't grotesque, but many quarterbacks around the league would sit out. Not for Stafford though. Interestingly enough, it's quite the opposite.

The team would want him to sit out a game, but he refuses too. Sometimes, the love of football can supersede any injury or aggravating any kind of injury.

Going back to the injuries, Stafford played through the NFL playoffs with broken ribs. It's worth mentioning that the Rams were one possession away from stunning the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also, his toughness is a nice balance to a West Coast offense, led by head coach Sean McVay. Sometimes, the quarterbacks can get hit with more force, since it's more pass-heavy.

It doesn't seem to bother Stafford in the slightest. Not to mention, it inspires guys like Dotson to block with everything he has. A quarterback who shows that toughness can have a lasting impact on the team.

It leaves the impression of every player leaving it all out on the field, even if it's too much sometimes. Playing through injuries is unheard of, especially the ones to Stafford's degree.

There's no excuse in his mind to not play, unless he can't physically play. Regardless of that, the Rams will look to clinch the NFC West for a second consecutive season. Dotson will have more joy knowing that Stafford is back under center with the team.