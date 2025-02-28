The Los Angeles Rams have secured left tackle Alaric Jackson with a three-year, $57 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money, ensuring that one of Matthew Stafford’s key blockers remains in Los Angeles as the franchise looks to maintain stability on its offensive line.

Jackson, 26, is coming off a 2024 season in which he started 14 games for the Rams. He was suspended for the first two games due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy and was inactive for the team’s regular-season finale after Los Angeles had already clinched the NFC West with a 10-7 record. Despite missing time, he remained a key component of an offensive line that helped Stafford stay upright throughout the season.

Originally signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Jackson has steadily developed into a reliable starter. Over four seasons, he has played in 41 games and started 35, showcasing his versatility and durability on the offensive line. In 2024, he played under a one-year, $4.8 million deal after signing his restricted free agent tender, proving his value as a long-term piece in Los Angeles.

Rams secure stability by retaining Alaric Jackson and restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract

Jackson’s performance in pass protection stood out last season, earning a 79.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which tied him for 26th among all offensive linemen and ranked 20th among offensive tackles. His ability to hold up against elite pass rushers played a crucial role in protecting Stafford, who restructured his contract on Friday to remain with the team.

Stafford, 37, was the subject of trade speculation after reportedly turning down multi-year offers from the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders that included significant guarantees. Instead, he and the Rams agreed to a restructured deal, reinforcing their commitment to each other heading into the 2025 season.

The Rams advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles. With Jackson locked into a long-term deal, the team ensures stability on the offensive front as it looks to contend in a competitive NFC landscape. Retaining Jackson not only reinforces Stafford’s protection but also helps solidify a unit that played a crucial role in Los Angeles’ playoff run.