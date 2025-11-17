Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is among the most notable quarterbacks of his generation. While he is still not finished writing his story in the NFL, he is clearly on the back nine of his pro career. And before he hangs up his cleats, Stafford can also finally say that at least he's managed to go over .500 in his career.

With the Rams taking care of business in a Week 11 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Stafford, for the first time in his career, can say that he's won more games than he's lost since turning pro.

“With the Rams win, Matthew Stafford improved his career record as a starter to 116-115-1. It's the first time his career winning percentage has been above .500, per ESPN Research. It's the most starts needed by a QB before going over .500 since starts were first tracked in 1950,” NFL reporter Sarah Barshop of ESPN shared on social media via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Stafford spent his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Lions, but Detroit made the playoffs just three times and finished with a winning record just four times in that span.

It has been a much different experience for Stafford since he joined the Rams in 2021 via a trade. Since then, he's won a Super Bowl and made the playoffs thrice. Given the current form of Los Angeles, Stafford can start planning for another trip to the postseason.

The Rams have been on a tear of late. They have won five games in a row, including their 21-19 win against Seattle, and their success over that stretch has a lot to do with Stafford's incredible performance under center. Moreover, Stafford has passed for 22 touchdowns with zero interceptions in his last seven outings, the most during the same span by anyone in NFL history without getting picked off, per Barshop.