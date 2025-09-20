As LA legend Clayton Kershaw took the mound for his final regular season home game at Dodger Stadium, one of his oldest childhood friends had to grab a ticket to see him play at Chavez Ravine one last time: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

A pair of childhood friends who were actually teammates at Highland Park High School back in Dallas, Texas, Stafford has caught a few of Kershaw's games since the duo began calling the same city their professional homes. So, with news breaking that this would be No. 22's final home game in the regular season, the Rams quarterbacks had to catch the game, as he explained during the broadcast.

“I got to see this guy at the beginning, and being able to see him do it now for so many years here in LA has been incredible,” Stafford noted. “I didn't want to miss this. I'm just so happy it fell on a night that I could be here.”

Asked if he had any favorite memories of his friendship with Kershaw, Stafford noted he simply has too many, dating back to when they were kids.

“Oh man, too many to remember,” Stafford noted. “But I'll just always remember playing baseball, playing catch with this kid way back in the day, in Dallas, Texas, growing up, figuring out the sports world together, and those are my memories, man, the ones from when I was a kid. Alright, thanks.”

With the Rams set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the NFL season, Stafford will likely be taking a car right from Elysian Park to LAX to make the cross-country journey to the City of Brotherly Love for a battle of two undefeated teams. But before LA fans will find out who keeps their record perfect heading into Week 4, the Eagles or the Rams, they will first be fixated on Kershaw one final time, with Stafford unquestionably joining that group.