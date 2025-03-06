After a tense month of rumors, whispers, and hypothetical trades, Matthew Stafford has officially decided to remain with the Los Angeles Rams, agreeing to a re-structured contract with Les Snead and company to remain in LA moving forward, and he is already making the most of that opportunity.

That's right, with the ink on his new contract still drying, Stafford and his family decided to surprise the kids at the Pasadena High School varsity football with new uniforms after the school was negatively impacted by the LA fires earlier this year. Sharing a picture from the experience on social media, The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue shared the news with fans online, including how the commitment will trickle down to youth football programs as well.

“The Staffords are in Pasadena tonight to surprise the Pasadena High School varsity football team with new uniforms, plus provide new uniforms to five area youth football programs,” Rodrigue wrote. “Many of the players and their families are still recovering from the recent devastating fires. “

And what, you may wonder, is Pasadena's mascot? Well, that would be the Bulldogs, which Stafford knows very well from his time in college playing for Georgia. Granted, the two teams don't use the exact same logo, but hey, if Stafford is paying, maybe a change could happen to really put that Georgia stamp on Pasadena's program.

Originally drafted out of Georgia by the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has become a fixture of the community in Los Angeles since being acquired by the Rams in a deal that traded away Jared Goff. A Super Bowl Champion who made LA a title town once more back in February of 2022, Stafford can now add the patron saint of the Pasadena Bulldogs to his resume, which might just mean more to the kids in the City of Roses who have dealt with a lot so far in 2025.