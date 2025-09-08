The Los Angeles Rams pivoted to a down-and-dirty approach to win their opener. Withstanding a physical Houston Texans team to win 14-9. But that game left a key Matthew Stafford target injured.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided an update on the health of Colby Parkinson. Who represents one of four tight ends the Rams rolled with on Sunday.

“Rams TE Colby Parkinson suffered a sprained AC joint Sunday versus Houston, per source. He played through the injury against the Texans. Something to monitor in the short term,” Fowler posted on X.

This becomes a new injury setback for the 6-foot-7 target. He suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during the 2020 season while with the Seattle Seahawks. He broke his foot the following year. He's currently in his second season with the Rams.

Rams, Matthew Stafford hit with another scare during Texans contest

Article Continues Below

Parkinson provides needed depth for a rather thin position of the Rams offense. But he wasn't the biggest scare from Sunday's win.

Puka Nacua left Rams fans gasping momentarily. Nacua entered the blue medical tent to undergo concussion evaluation. He then bled out of his forehead and got emergency stitches to control the bleeding.

Yet the star wideout stayed in the game. Even taking a shoulder hit on his 19-yard connection to get the Rams inside the Texans 10-yard line. The All-Pro grabbed 10 catches for 130 yards and received a game ball from Sean McVay. All for showing grit and playing through the stitches.

Stafford, meanwhile, hit a new accolade. The Rams QB1 is now the 10th different passer to rack up 60,000 career passing yards for his career.

He managed to throw for 245 yards against a stout Houston defense led by old NFC West nemesis DeMeco Ryans — who coached against the Rams while with the San Francisco 49ers before taking over the Texans before the 2023 season.