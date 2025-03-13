Leading up to the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the former Detroit Lions quarterback slightly teased another team he considered at the time, per PFT's Mike Florio.

“While discussing the recent ‘trade rumors' (they weren’t rumors) that preceded his renewal of vows with the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford mentioned the events that preceded his 2021 trade from the Lions to the Rams,” Florio wrote. “Stafford explained to Jason and Travis Kelce on the newest New Heights podcast that he spent plenty of time on Zillow looking for houses,” Florio wrote. “[Matthew Stafford] said, nonchalantly, that he was searching for properties in Indianapolis.”

Now, it's unclear whether there were other teams involved outside of the Indianapolis Colts, Lions, and Rams.

However, there's no doubt that the Colts were interested in Stafford, and he might've been interested, too.

“But the Colts were in it. As they continue to ricochet through one bad option after another in their post-Andrew Luck existence, the notion that they could have had Stafford is fascinating generally and, for Colts fans, likely nauseating,” Florio added.

The Colts have tried multiple times to re-kindle some sort of quarterback success since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in the 2019 preseason.

But, that hasn't been a successful endeavor for Indianapolis.

After Luck's retirement in 2019, here are the quarterbacks Indy has wheeled out for at least one start:

Jacoby Brissett, 2019 (15 starts)

Brian Hoyer, 2019 (1 start)

Philip Rivers, 2020 (16 starts)

Carson Wentz, 2021 (17 starts)

Matt Ryan, 2022 (12 starts)

Sam Ehlinger, 2022 (3 starts)

Nick Foles, 2022 (2 starts)

Gardner Minshew, 2023 (13 starts)

Anthony Richardson, 2023-present (15 starts)

Joe Flacco, 2024 (6 starts)

So, as seen above, the Colts have trotted out 10 quarterbacks to make at least one start since Luck retired in 2019.

It's been a long road for Indianapolis and acquiring a true star quarterback, and acquiring Stafford would've likely resulted in better outcomes than what they've seen over the last six seasons.

Since Luck's retirement, the Colts have continued bringing in aging veteran quarterbacks, hoping to bridge to their next star.

But — after drafting Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — it's been tough sledding.

As a project quarterback entering the draft, Richardson's injury luck has caused him to miss many games throughout his first two seasons in the league.

Considering the shaky start to Richardson's NFL career, it's safe to say the Colts would've preferred trading for Matthew Stafford and having him lead their offense to the same places the Rams have gone.

But, that isn't how it shook out.

Instead, the Colts continue to search for their next Andrew Luck, using the help of veteran quarterbacks to lead them there.