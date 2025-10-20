Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford orchestrated a historic performance on a rainy Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium, reminding everyone in the NFL why he remains one of its most precise and durable passers. He threw five touchdown passes in the Los Angeles 35-7 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Facing pressure on 55.9% of his dropbacks, Stafford turned every one of his scoring throws against the blitz into points, matching Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield for the most touchdowns against the blitz in a single game since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats.

The 37-year-old completed 21 of 33 passes for 182 yards without an interception, distributing the ball to 10 different receivers despite missing top target Puka Nacua due to an ankle injury.

Stafford’s five-touchdown outburst was his first such performance since 2015 and the first ever in an NFL International Series game. It was also his fifth career outing with five touchdowns and his sixth with at least four and no interceptions. Two of his passes went to rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson, both scoring the first touchdowns of their careers, while veteran wideout Davante Adams caught the other three, giving him his 25th career multi-touchdown effort and his third game with three scores.

The Rams controlled every phase from the opening series. After rookie edge rusher Jared Verse sacked Trevor Lawrence on the game’s first play, Los Angeles marched 60 yards in 13 plays to score. Stafford found Mumpfield from five yards out on fourth-and-three to put the Rams up 7-0, then hit Adams for touchdowns of two and one yards to make it 21-0 by halftime. The Rams defense forced nine of Jacksonville’s 12 drives to end in punts or turnovers on downs, recording seven sacks and repeatedly collapsing the pocket.

In the fourth quarter, Stafford extended the lead to 28-0 with a 31-yard strike to Ferguson off play action. The Jaguars finally answered with rookie Travis Hunter’s first NFL touchdown, a 34-yard reception, but Adams’ third score, a 1-yard grab, topped off the 35-7 blowout.

Entering Week 7, Stafford led the league with 1,684 passing yards and 12 touchdowns; by the end of Sunday, his totals climbed to 17 scores against only two interceptions, producing a career-best 109.3 passer rating.

The win moved Los Angeles to 5-2 heading into its bye week, while Jacksonville slipped to 4-3.