The Los Angeles Rams are trying to power their way back to the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford took resorting to power to heart during a big fourth down versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford faced a fourth-and-one with the game on the line. He faced an oncoming rush and opted to take the ball himself.

The quarterback managed to overpower past the first would-be tackler. He then dove his way past the first down marker.

The Rams put together a 14-play drive featuring that Stafford scramble. Los Angeles managed to smell the end zone and got as close to the 5-yard line.

However, Seattle rose to the occasion on defense and forced the turnover on downs.

Seahawks hold off Rams, Matthew Stafford

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles watched Seattle put together a long drive.

L.A. even burned all of its timeouts with close to three minutes left in the game. Seattle held the football past eight plays — and even received a big assist through a penalty.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant got called for holding on his former teammate Cooper Kupp. The call handed the Seahawks the automatic first down.

Seattle milked the clock all the way to 1:15 and faced third-and-seven. Sam Darnold took an immediate sack from Braden Fiske — which still wilted time away to 25 seconds.

Stafford tried one last time to will his Rams past Seattle. He found Puka Nacua twice on long connections of 23 and 21 yards. But the latter came as time ran out.

Stafford has now lost his first career NFC Championship game.